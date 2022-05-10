“But the economy is going well”

Via Washington Examiner:

The average price of gas in the U.S. rose to a new record high on Tuesday of $4.37 a gallon, according to AAA.

The record high represents a 17-cent spike since last week, and comes just two months after prices climbed in March to the previous high of $4.33 per gallon. The spike also comes despite efforts from the Biden administration to reduce pain at the pump, including calling on oil and gas producers to ramp up production and ordering the release of millions of barrels of oil from the U.S. emergency stockpile.

