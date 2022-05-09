Via Daily Caller:

A Georgetown Law professor insinuated that it is appropriate to protest at the homes of conservative-leaning Supreme Court justices, according to tweets sent out following a leaked draft of the Supreme Court’s ruling on Roe v. Wade.

Professor Josh Chafetz argued that protesting outside six Supreme Court justice’s homes is permissible after fencing was put up around the Supreme Court building. The professor said that calls to “protest at the Supreme Court, not at the justices’ houses” are less persuasive because of the fence.

“The ‘protest at the Supreme Court, not at the justices’ houses’ line would be more persuasive if the Court hadn’t this week erected fencing to prevent protesters from coming anywhere near it,” Chafetz said.