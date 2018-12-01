Via Daily Wire:

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) applauded the “righteous anger” of abortion rights activists in a letter sent on Monday to fellow House Democrats to encourage them to carry on the fight against the pro-life movement.

Pelosi’s letter was sent just one week after a leaked majority opinion from Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito was published, revealing a potential overturning of the 1973 Roe v. Wade ruling.

“With this draft ruling striking down the nearly fifty-year-old precedent of Roe v. Wade and undermining the Constitutional right to privacy, Republicans would rip away women’s right to make the most intimate and personal decisions. If handed down, this decision by GOP-appointed Justices would mean that, for the first time in our history, America’s daughters will have less freedom than their mothers,” Pelosi wrote.