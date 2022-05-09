Via Washington Times:

A federal judge has blocked special counsel John Durham from introducing evidence he contends will show former Hillary Clinton campaign attorney Michael Sussmann acted as part of a “joint venture” to taint former President Trump by linking him to Russia.

Prosecutors with Mr. Durham’s office had argued that Mr. Sussman, a Perkins Coie lawyer who represented the 2016 Clinton campaign, worked in concert with pro-Clinton operatives, tech researchers and others “toward a common goal” of promoting negative stories about Mr. Trump.

Keep reading…