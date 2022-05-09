Unreal. He’ll send his wife there but won’t go himself.

Via Axios:

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau made a surprise visit to Irpin, Ukraine on Sunday, the town’s mayor Olexander Markushyn said in a Telegram post alongside photos of Trudeau walking around the town.

Driving the news: Trudeau also traveled to Kyiv, where he presided over the raising of the Canadian flag at the country’s embassy and announced its reopening, per Politico.

During a joint press conference in Kyiv alongside Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, Trudeau announced more military assistance for Ukraine, including for drone cameras, satellite imagery, small arms and ammunition.

Trudeau also announced additional funding for demining operations, women’s and human rights organizations, and the World Food Program. Canada will impose new sanctions on 40 Russians and five Russian entities, and remove trade tariffs on Ukrainian imports coming to Canada for the next year, he added.

