Via NY Times:

Gov. Kathy Hochul of New York announced on Sunday that she had tested positive for the coronavirus — the worst sort of Mother’s Day surprise for the state’s first mom governor.

Aides said that Ms. Hochul was asymptomatic, and that the virus had been detected as part of the governor’s testing routine in Albany.

The news forced Ms. Hochul to cancel a trip she had planned to Washington, D.C., to see her family and week-old granddaughter.

“Today I tested positive for COVID-19,” Ms. Hochul wrote on Twitter. “Thankfully, I’m vaccinated and boosted, and I’m asymptomatic. I’ll be isolating and working remotely this week.”

