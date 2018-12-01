Via Daily Wire:

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) slammed those who do not support abortion during an interview on Sunday, saying that viewpoint was “disrespectful” to women.

Pelosi’s remarks on Mother’s Day were made on CBS News’ “Face The Nation” with Margaret Brennan. The comments come after an early draft of a United States Supreme Court majority opinion leaked last week that indicated the controversial Roe v. Wade decision would likely be struck down. […]

“This is about something so serious and so personal and so disrespectful of women,” she said. “Here we are on Mother’s Day, a week where the court has slapped women in the face in terms of disrespect for their judgments about the size and timing of their families. So, the fact is, let’s keep our eye on the ball. The ball is in the court of those justices.”