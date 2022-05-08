WTF is the point of doing this?

Via DailyMail:

As calls come to remove Ed Koch’s name from New York’s Queensboro Bridge over his abysmal handling of the AIDS epidemic of the 1980s, it’s been revealed that the colorful city mayor was secretly gay and terrified of being outed.

Koch, who never came out during his lifetime, was a popular NYC mayor during his three terms in office from 1978 to 1989.

But the New York Times reveals that Koch, who later became a TV personality and political commentator, was lonely in his later years after pushing away his Harvard-educated health consultant boyfriend of many years in case it affected his political career.