Via Fox News:

Failed presidential candidate Hillary Clinton fretted over the possible end to Roe v. Wade Thursday, railing against its potential removal as “dark” and “incredibly dangerous.”

During an appearance on “CBS Evening News,” first flagged by NewsBusters, the former Secretary of State seemed desperate to scare Americans over what she referred to as an “extreme power,” warning it could be coming for them next if the landmark Supreme Court decision is overturned.

“This is about controlling women. This is about turning the clock back on half the population of our country,” Clinton told host Norah O’Donnell.