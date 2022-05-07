Uh, thanks lady?

Via AP:

MIHAIL KOGALNICEANU AIR BASE, Romania (AP) — Delivering good cheer — and gallons of ketchup — Jill Biden on Friday thanked U.S. troops deployed to Romania for serving as a check against Russian aggression as she opened a two-country European trip to learn about the refugee crisis caused by Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine.

The U.S. first lady flew overnight from Washington and landed just in time to help serve dinner at Romania’s Mihail Kogalniceanu Air Base near the Black Sea and about 60 miles (100 kilometers) from the border with Ukraine. The base is temporarily home to about 1,600 of the several thousand troops President Joe Biden deployed to Eastern Europe in the leadup to the Russia-Ukraine war.

