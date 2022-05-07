Via DW:

Americans are leaving retirement due to inflation and a tight job market, according to data released last month by job platform Indeed.

According to Bureau of Labor Statistics data, the number of retired seniors surged from 28.3 million in February 2020 to 31.6 million in October 2021, however, higher price levels and other economic challenges are now forcing Americans into “unretirement.”

Indeed reported that as of March 2022, roughly 3.2% of workers who were retired a year earlier are now employed.

