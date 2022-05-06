Via DailyMail:

Harry and Meghan today pledged to be in Britain with their children for the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee next month – in a bombshell announcement released just minutes after Her Majesty banned them and Prince Andrew from the Buckingham Palace balcony.

The defiant Sussexes have finally revealed that they will fly in from California with Archie, three today, and Lilibet, 11 months, to attend celebrations marking the monarch’s extraordinary 70 years on the throne that begin on June 2.

A spokesman for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex said: ‘Prince Harry and Meghan, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are excited and honoured to attend The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations with their children.’

They spoke out moments after Her Majesty delivered an extraordinary snub to them and her son the Duke of York by not inviting them to the balcony for the Trooping the Colour – the spectacular centrepiece of her Platinum Jubilee.

