*Graphic Video*: A 38 yr-old Nicaraguan man drowned while trying to cross the Rio Grande River into Eagle Pass Texas. Video show his friend holds onto a pillar. National Guard was there. Guardsman told me they’ve been ordered not to do water rescues after SPC. Evans drowned. pic.twitter.com/VWxXW5RrmP

Via ADN:

A video showing the moment in which Nicaraguan radio broadcaster Calixto Rojas drowned trying to cross the Rio Grande into the United States, was released by Telemundo 51.

In the video, Rojas, 53, can be seen struggling to stay afloat as the river’s turbulent waters continued to drag him down before the eyes of a helpless crowd. The images show him sinking, rising to the surface and then sinking again, while his friend desperately calls out to him in the background.

For more than 20 years, Rojas worked in the radio industry in León, Nicaragua, and was, according to his relatives, forced to flee into exile due to the repression suffered by the people of the Central American country under the dictatorship of Daniel Ortega.

