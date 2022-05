Via Just The News:

President Joe Biden on Thursday announced Karine Jean-Pierre will replace White House press secretary Jen Psaki.

Psaki will leave her position in the Biden administration on May 13.

Jean-Pierre, who was serving as the White House principal deputy press secretary, will also be promoted to Assistant to the President in addition to press secretary.

“She will be the first black woman and the first openly LGBTQ+ person to serve as the White House Press Secretary.

