An arrest has been made in an incident where a comedian was attacked while on stage at the Hollywood Bowl. Isaiah Lee was charged with Assault with a Deadly Weapon and bail is set at $30,000.

Via Fox News:

The man who allegedly attacked Dave Chappelle during a performance at the Hollywood Bowl Tuesday will not face felony charges despite carrying a replica pistol with a folding knife blade affixed to it, and has been hit with four misdemeanor charges.

L.A. City Attorney Mike Feuer hit Lee with four misdemeanor crimes which include battery, possession of a weapon with intent to assault, unauthorized access to the stage area during a performance, and commission of an act that delays the event or interferes with the performer.

“My office takes protecting public safety extremely seriously, and we are going to vigorously prosecute this case,” Feuer said in a video.

It’s unclear what a potential penalty would be. Fox News Digital has reached out to the city attorney’s office for comment.

Keep reading…