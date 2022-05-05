PORTLAND, Ore. (TND) — Schools in Oregon will soon be required to place menstrual products in all restrooms, including boys’ restrooms, and Portland Public Schools are preparing to follow that requirement.

The Menstrual Dignity Act, signed into law by Gov. Kate Brown, requires elementary, middle, and high schools to place the products in bathrooms along with instructions on how to use them.

PPS says it is taking a phased approach, stating it has implemented or begun to implement free, accessible products in girls and non-gendered bathrooms in comprehensive high schools during the 2021-2022 school year. Instructions are also said to be provided alongside those provided products.

By the start of the next school year (2022-2023), all bathrooms in all schools will have the products and instructions. PPS says this includes “male” bathrooms as well.