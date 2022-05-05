Bowing to the mob.

Via MSN:

upreme Court Justice Samuel Alito was to be a no-show at a judicial conference starting on Thursday following the leak of a 98-page draft opinion he authored earlier this year in favor of overturning two landmark decisions, Roe v. Wade and Planned Parenthood v. Casey, which guarantee the right to abortion nationwide.

The conservative justice, 72, had been expected to attend the conference for judges from the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, the federal court based in New Orleans, and from the district courts of Louisiana, Mississippi and Texas but canceled, according to Reuters.

A spokesperson for the Supreme Court told the news agency on Wednesday that Alito was not attending but did not explain why the justice, who is tasked with hearing emergency appeals from the 5th Circuit, would be absent.(Spokespeople for the court likewise did not immediately respond to questions from PEOPLE.)

Keep reading…