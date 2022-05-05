Via NY Post:

As a senator, President Biden previously voted to overturn Roe v. Wade, having insisted the Supreme Court went “too far” — and that women do not have “the sole right to say what should happen” to their bodies.

The commander-in-chief was among those this week sternly decrying the leaked draft opinion that suggested the high court was poised to overturn the 1973 ruling that legalized abortion nationwide.

Biden, 79, said Tuesday that it “concerns me a great deal that we’re gonna after 50 years decide a woman does not have a right to choose.”

