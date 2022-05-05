Via Just The News:

Utah GOP Sen. Mitt Romney on Wednesday spoke about the dominance over the Republican Party former President Donald Trump continues to enjoy.

“It’s hard to imagine anything that would derail his support,” Romney, a Trump critic, said Wednesday, the day after nearly two dozen Trump-backed candidates won in GOP primaries. “So if he wants to become the nominee in ’24, I think he’s very likely to achieve that,” Romney told Politico.

A number of GOP lawmakers agreed with Romney’s position, including Trump supporter Ohio Rep. Jim Jordan.

