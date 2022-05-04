Via Washington Times:

Author and former venture capitalist J.D. Vance prevailed over a crowded field of candidates in Ohio’s GOP Senate primary after an improbable endorsement from former President Donald Trump gave him a last-minute boost in the polls.

Mr. Vance, 37, will face off in November against U.S. Rep. Tim Ryan, 48, who easily won Tuesday’s Democratic Senate primary, defeating lawyer Morgan Harper.

Mr. Vance and Mr. Ryan will compete in the increasingly GOP-leaning Buckeye State for the seat of Sen. Rob Portman, a Republican who is retiring.

