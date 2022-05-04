Via NY Post:

ABC News reporter Jonathan Karl tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday after shaking President Biden’s hand and sitting next to Kim Kardashian at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner.

Karl tested positive roughly 48 hours after the Saturday dinner. He sat next to Kardashian, 41, and one seat away from her boyfriend Pete Davidson, 28, Politico reported.

“Jonathan Karl tested positive for COVID late Monday night,” a source confirmed to The Post.

“He tested negative on Saturday afternoon before the White House Correspondents Dinner by medically-supervised staff. He had no symptoms on Saturday. Jon is currently isolating and participating in contact tracing. He is fully vaccinated, boosted and tested regularly.”

Keep reading…