Via Just News:

Facing mounting losses in the courts over its immigration policies, the Biden administration has invented a new tactic for keeping as many illegal aliens in the country as possible: Create a circular bureaucratic process loop indefinitely delaying deportation.

The newest tactic was exposed last week in a lawsuit filed by Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton challenging obscure regulatory changes by the Homeland Security Department that shifted the power to deport away from immigration judges to civilian bureaucrats while allowing aliens multiple means of delaying and appealing.

“The Interim Rule sets forth all kinds of exceptions from the procedures and timelines in the new regulations, generally always inuring to the alien’s benefit,” Paxton wrote in his lawsuit.

“In summary, the Interim Rule transfers significant authority from immigration judges to asylum officers, grants those asylum officers significant additional authority, limits immigration-judge review to denials of applications, and upends the entire adjudicatory system to the benefit of aliens,” the suit added.