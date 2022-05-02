Maybe he’ll die a miserable death. Wouldn’t that be too bad?

Via ADN:

Speculation over Russian President Vladimir Putin’s health has been rekindled by rumors that the 69-year-old leader will have surgery for cancer, according to a former senior military official.

The unverified claim was reported on Russian media outlet General SVR, reports The Sun.

“Putin has discussed that he will be undergoing medical procedures,” the outlet said, quoting an anonymous former high-ranking Kremlin military figure.

“Doctors insist that he needs an operation, but the date has not yet been determined,” the source added. However, it is unlikely to be before Victory Day on May 9, when Putin will preside over commemorations of the defeat of Adolf Hitler and Nazi Germany.

Keep reading…