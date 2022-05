Via NY Post:

A man who lost his penis due to a severe blood infection has had an artificial member surgically attached to his nether region — six years after it was designed by doctors.

“I feel like a real man again,” Malcolm MacDonald, 47, exclaimed in a new documentary detailing his extraordinary ordeal.

The mechanic — who resides in Norfolk, England — was left mortified back in 2010 when his penis “just dropped off onto the floor” after he suffered an infection in his perineum.

