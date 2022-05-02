lol sure…

Via IJR:

WASHINGTON, DC – MARCH 29: U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris listens as U.S. President Joe Biden delivers remarks after signing H.R. 55, the “Emmett Till Antilynching Act” in the Rose Garden of the White House on March 29, 2022 in Washington, DC. The bipartisan legislation labels lynching a federal hate crime.

\

As Americans struggle with historic inflation, a raging border crisis and terrifying crime waves, Vice President Kamala Harris is outraged that White House staffers don’t dutifully stand when she enters a room.

That’s one of the bizarre revelations from the book “This Will Not Pass,” co-authored by New York Times reporters Jonathan Martin and Alexander Burns.

Keep reading…