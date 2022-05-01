Via Newsbusters:

On Sunday’s episode of CNN’s Reliable Sources, media analyst and rabid leftist David Zurawik claimed that Congress needs to step in to regulate social media platforms now that free speech advocate Elon Musk has bought Twitter.

“I think there’s a bigger problem that when we focus on the personalities of people like Elon Musk,” Zurawik said before complaining that there’s too much focus on speculating over what Musk is thinking or what his intentions are for the social media platform that he recently purchased. […]

Ending his rage-filled tirade Zurawik whined: “You cannot let these guys control discourse in this country or we are headed to hell. We are there. Trump opened the gates of hell and now they’re chasing us down.”

Keep reading…