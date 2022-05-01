Via NBC:

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi led a congressional delegation to meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Kyiv.

Pelosi is now the highest-ranking U.S. official to visit Ukraine during the war, with the surprise visit adding to the growing momentum behind the West’s support for the country’s fight against Russia.

The trip comes as Moscow’s refocused military campaign in Ukraine’s east struggles to make significant gains, and as Kyiv’s allies step up with increasing military supplies, with both sides appearing to be settling in for a prolonged conflict.

“We are visiting you to say thank you for your fight for freedom,” Pelosi said during a meeting with Ukrainian officials, according to a video posted to Zelenskyy’s official Telegram account early Sunday. “Your fight is a fight for everyone, and so our commitment is to be there for you until the fight is done.”

Keep reading…