Via Politico:

Greta Thunberg’s childhood ended during the pandemic.

Just a few months before the arrival of the coronavirus, the Swedish teenager and her fellow activists had organized a march of millions — possibly the largest climate protest in history. But lockdowns put an end to the boisterous Fridays For Future school strikes, which Thunberg had pioneered and spread around the world. With entire countries in isolation, Thunberg’s movement was “paralyzed,” recalled Dominika Lasota, one of the group’s most prominent figures in Poland.

The pandemic wasn’t just a body blow for an organization completely reliant on momentum from the streets. For many of the activists involved, it also deprived them of a place to give voice to a shared dread: what kids in these times call “climate anxiety.”

