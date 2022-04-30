No one cares. She’s nobody.

Via WFB:

The American people are decidedly disinclined to pay $26 for a book about the life of President Joe Biden’s primary caretaker. Politico reports that a recently published biography of Dr. Jill Biden, Ed.D, sold just 250 copies in its first week of circulation.

The Politico article, which documents the professional anxiety of White House correspondents who find it “boring and difficult” to cover an administration whose policies they wholeheartedly support, cites the poor sales of Jill: A Biography of the First Lady by AP reporters Julie Pace and Darlene Superville as an example of why journalists are so bummed out now that a Democrat is in charge.

Keep reading…