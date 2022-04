This woman is nuts.

For @WIRED, I wrote about the online gendered abuse I experienced, and the attacks we tracked against @KamalaHarris, @AOC, @IlhanMN, & more.

Platforms and governments aren't doing enough. It's time to act. Our national security and democracy are at stake. https://t.co/RxEiPS78X3

— Nina Jankowicz πŸ‡ΊπŸ‡¦πŸ‡ΊπŸ‡Έ (@wiczipedia) January 28, 2021