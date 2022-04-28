Via ADN America:

Two individuals were arrested in the municipality of Tultitlán in the State of Mexico for allegedly killing dogs and using their meat to sell tacos at a street stand in Mexico City, local media reported Monday.

The neighbors reported the disappearance of their pets and the discovery of remains such as skins and skulls, as well as containers with acid, where it is speculated that the canine corpses were dissolved. The smell of the place “forced us to request the presence of the police and the owner of the property,” they told Proceso.

