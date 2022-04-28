Via The Hill:

President Biden will take added precautions while at the White House Correspondents’ Association Dinner this weekend amid concerns about exposure to COVID-19, but White House press secretary Jen Psaki said Biden feels the event is worth attending.

Biden may wear a mask when he is not delivering remarks at the annual event on Saturday, and he will not attend the dinner portion, Psaki said.

The president will arrive for the speaking program, during which the White House Correspondents’ Association will award scholarships and recognize journalists covering the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Comedian Trevor Noah

Keep reading…