Via Newsbusters:

During the final days of CNN+ as dies a slow death, on Monday, struggling host Chris Wallace invited Hollywood producer Brian Grazer on his show Who’s Talking to Chris Wallace and embarrassingly pressed him for a movie featuring his interviews with former President Trump. And the kicker? Grazer seemed very much open to working with him on the “project.”

To tee up his pitch for the movie, Wallace first played a clip of one of Grazer’s own films, Frost/Nixon, where actor Michael Sheen as journalist David Frost presses actor Frank Langella as President Richard Nixon on what crimes a president can get away with. “Wow. It’s still pretty – still pretty good isn’t it,” Wallace said to butter him up.

