Via Dailymail:

Dr Anthony Fauci has declared the United States is now ‘out of the pandemic phase’ of Covid-19 as cases and hospitalizations plummet.

President Biden’s top medical advisor, who continually lobbied for draconian mask and vaccine measures for the last two years, said ‘we are at a low level right now’.

But he warned the virus cannot be stamped out completely and long-term vaccination programs may need to continue on a yearly basis.

Fauci, whose comments were buried at the end of an interview with PBS’s NewsHour on Tuesd

