Amazing huh?

Prominent conservative figures have seen massive leaps in Twitter followers since Elon Musk’s takeover — with many questioning whether it reflected a sudden lifting of long-suspected shadowbans.

Donald Trump Jr. led the way in questioning the giant spike, which saw him gain 87,296 new followers by Tuesday — and another 119,022 by early Wednesday, after weeks of averaging only a few thousand each day.

“While I’m awesome and totally deserving of 87,000 new followers a day it seems that someone took the shackles off my account,” former President Donald Trump’s son wrote Tuesday.

