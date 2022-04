Heh, just in time for the mid-terms.

Via Just The News:

Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger said his office is investigating ballot harvesting and the registration of noncitizens to vote, both of which he suggests may have been orchestrated by third-party organizations.

His office did a citizenship audit of Georgia’s voter rolls and found more than 1,600 noncitizens who tried registering to vote, Raffensperger told the John Solomon Reports podcast Tuesday.

Keep reading…