Via Newsweek:

U.K.-based journalist visiting the U.S. drew mockery on Twitter after appearing to conflate toy guns with real ones at Walmart.

The reporter, Pádraig Belton, was on a trip to the U.S. on Tuesday and tweeted about needing a plug adapter to charge his laptop, as his cable was made for U.K.-style outlets. Belton’s Twitter bio states that he has written for the BBC and several other publications.

In a later tweet, Belton lamented his inability to find the adapter he needed at a nearby Walmart. To contrast the lack of such adapters, he shared a photo which he claimed showed “a rifle and ammunition” for sale.