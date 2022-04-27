Well done.

Via Washington Examiner:

Intelligence from the United States helped Ukraine thwart a key Russian aerial operation, according to a new report.

U.S. intelligence sharing with the Ukrainian military has proven to be a tremendous factor, as it has helped them both prevent and launch their own attacks.

Near the beginning of Russia’s invasion into Ukraine, which commenced Feb. 24, U.S. intel provided to the Ukrainians helped defeat a Russian operation that was meant to wrest control of Hostomel Airport near Kyiv by shooting down a Russian transport plane carrying hundreds of troops, according to NBC News. Had Russia been able to maintain control of the airport — its forces captured it for a short time — Moscow could have used it to solve many of its supplies and logistical problems.