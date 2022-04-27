No worries. They did real good last time around.

Via Straits Times:

BEIJING (REUTERS) – China has recorded the first human infection with the H3N8 strain of bird flu, the country’s health authority said on Tuesday (April 26), but said the risk of it spreading among people was low.

A four-year-old boy from central Henan province was found to have been infected with the variant after developing a fever and other symptoms on April 5.

No close contacts were infected with the virus, the National Health Commission (NHC) said in a statement.

Keep reading…