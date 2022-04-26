Feel good story of the day.

Via Daily Wire:

Leftist tears were literally flowing at Twitter headquarters on Monday after Elon Musk’s offer to buy the social media platform was accepted as one high-ranking employee reportedly broke down and cried during a staff meeting about the purchase.

On Tuesday, Politico reported that Twitter’s top lawyer, Vijaya Gadde, called a virtual meeting among policy and legal teams that she oversees to discuss how Musk would impact the company.

“Gadde cried during the meeting as she expressed concerns about how the company could change, according to three people familiar with the meeting,” Politico reported. “She acknowledged that there are significant uncertainties about what the company will look like under Musk’s leadership.”