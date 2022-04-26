Via Yahoo:

Stocks fell Tuesday as a steep decline in technology stocks deepened Wall Street’s losses after a brutal start to 2022.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average was down more than 600 points shortly after 2 p.m. Tuesday, a decline of 1.8 percent. The Nasdaq composite was down 3 percent and the S&P 500 index had fallen 2 percent roughly two hours before the closing bell.

Following a year of stellar gains, all three indexes have fallen since the start of the year as investors brace for the continued war in Ukraine, high inflation and the Federal Reserve’s attempts to cool off price growth to cut into corporate profits. Tech stocks that made up much of the market’s massive gains last year are among the leading forces behind the steady decline across Wall Street.

