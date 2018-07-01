Seriously?

Via The Hill:

…Musk, who is the CEO of Tesla and the world’s richest person, said in a statement that he wants to “make Twitter better than ever by enhancing the product with new features,” such as “defeating the spam bots, and authenticating all humans.”

The news rankled Democrats, who fear there will be fewer restrictions on disinformation and incendiary speech, which former President Obama warned about at a speech this month at Stanford University.

“Musk purchasing Twitter is dangerous for our democracy. It is a reminder why we need a wealth tax and why we need some serious regulation for Big Tech. One billionaire should not be able to turn the world upside down just because he plays by a different set of rules,” said Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.), who believes the government should break up Big Tech companies to promote more competition.