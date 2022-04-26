Via Daily Wire:

Former President Barack Obama is reportedly “jealous” that that his successor Joe Biden has been portrayed in the media as heading up a more “transformative” administration than he did, according to a new book.

The pair has always been portrayed as close, but Obama delayed his 2020 endorsement of Biden, and the book says their closeness has been a “political fable.”

“The ex-president in reality had ‘complicated feelings’ about his former veep’s presidential campaign, according to forthcoming book This Will Not Pass: Trump, Biden, and the Battle for America’s Future, by New York Times journalists Jonathan Martin and Alex Burns,” the Daily Mail reported.

Keep reading…