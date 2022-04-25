Via DailyMail:

Concerns about immediate job losses were allayed, with employees told that business will operate as usual until a deal closes in next six months, Bloomberg’s Kurt Wagner reported.

Staff were told there would be no layoffs ‘at this time’ – but no guarantees were provided when Musk takes over.

Ahead of the meeting, staff were asked to submit questions, and many were asking about a possible forced return to the office for the all-remote workforce. Others fretted about their shares, journalist Yashar Ali reported.

Keep reading….