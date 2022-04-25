HAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA

Via NBC:

Twitter shares were up more than 5% in the afternoon on reports the company is nearing a deal with Elon Musk that could be announced as soon as Monday.

The company’s stock crept higher after the Wall Street Journal reported the deal was expected after market close, if not sooner.

Musk earlier this month offered to buy Twitter for $54.20 a share, or about $43 billion. The social media company had been expected to decline a deal and had adopted a so-called poison pill to fend off a potential hostile takeover. However, Twitter became more receptive to a bid after Musk revealed he secured $46.5 billion in financing.

