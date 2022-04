Via Washington Examiner:

Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren called House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy a “traitor” after it was revealed that he told former President Donald Trump he should “resign” days after the Capitol riot but quickly changed his tune.

“Kevin McCarthy is a liar and a traitor,” Warren told State of the Union anchor Dana Bash, adding that it is “outrageous.”