Via Dailymail:

A Covid-19 testing company in California has agreed to pay over $22 million in fines after they admitted to faking test results to patients.

Sameday Technologies, which operates the testing centers Sameday Health nationwide, admitted to falsely claiming that their lab could turn around Covid tests in 24 hours.

In some cases, test results were given to patients even before the samples had reached the lab while others were simply never tested at all. Consumers were charged $195 for the bogus tests.

According to the Los Angeles City Attorney’s Office’s criminal complaint in the case, the company knew that they could not meet the claims they made.

