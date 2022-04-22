Great.

Via Click2Orlando:

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signed a bill into law that eliminates special districts created before 1968, including Disney’s Reedy Creek Improvement District.

The governor signed several bills during a ceremony at a South Florida charter school Friday afternoon, including the special districts bill introduced by Rep. Randy Fine. The Reedy Creek Improvement District — created by state lawmakers in 1967 — acts as Walt Disney World’s own government with two cities and land in Orange and Osceola counties.

