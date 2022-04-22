Normally I’d post one or two of the better ones. This time, there is no “better one” it’s all a damn mess.

Biden does his creepy whisper, then suddenly starts screaming pic.twitter.com/uHRPgMo5af

BIDEN: “EVERY vehicle in the United States military, every vehicle, is going to be climate friendly.” pic.twitter.com/0fcnMKoOf0

BIDEN on the environment: "This crisis is a genuine opportunity…an opportunity to do things we wanted to do," such as forcing Americans to buy electric vehicles. pic.twitter.com/32lwCe93vn

Biden says "what got me involved in politics" was the environment.

Biden has previously said, at different times, that civil rights and voting rights were the issues that got him involved in politics. pic.twitter.com/LS5zZxEac5

— RNC Research (@RNCResearch) April 22, 2022