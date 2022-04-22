I’m not saying anything, the comments section will be brutal enough.

Via Fox News:

EXCLUSIVE – David Bonola, the handyman arrested in the grisly murder of Queens mother Orsolya Gaal, had been living in the United States in violation of immigration law when he was arrested, law enforcement sources confirmed to Fox News Digital on Friday.

Bonola moved to the United States from Mexico 21 years ago, police officials said Thursday. They would not comment regarding the 44-year-old’s immigration status at the time. But two law enforcement sources with knowledge of the matter told Fox News Digital that Bonola was in the country in violation of immigration law. Details of whether he entered the U.S. legally were not immediately available.

